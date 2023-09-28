MELISSA WHITLER | Contributing Writer

OK2BX, a celebration of kindness, acceptance and diversity, happens at Deep Ellum Art Co. this Saturday, Sept 30. The event is held annually in honor of Elanor Bolding, a transgender Dallas teen who died by suicide in 2021.

The name of the event comes from Elanor’s family’s motto: “It’s okay to be extraordinary.”

This is the second year for the event, which will include 16 performing acts, an art area offering art for sale from members of under-represented parts of the community and food vendors. There will also be a hands-on activity in which attendees can create a panel for a diversity quilt, meant to represent “our vibrant and varied city.”

Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to make a donation; all proceeds will benefit the OK2BX Foundation, which funds scholarships for graduating high school students who show a dedication to promoting kindness and inclusivity.

After Eleanor’s death, her parents, Chris and Brent Bolding, knew three things: They wanted to carry on Elanor’s legacy, do something to bring people in and have it be done in a way that they enjoy. Starting a foundation seemed like the best way to bring all these together. The Bolding family said they received amazing support from family and friends, and OK2BX was born.

The organization’s first goal was raising money for scholarships to support high school students working in diversity and inclusion as they continue into college and beyond. Applications open Feb. 1 eac year, and students apply by submitting to the website a small essay on their accomplishments and reference letters. The Boldings are involved in the selection process, and Brent says one of his favorite parts is reading the amazing reference letters for kids.

The family said this is a way for them to keep Eleanor alive, and it continues to give them hope for the future. Chris and Brent described themselves as an aunt and uncle to the scholarship recipients.

“Every so often we get random texts from kids about what they’re doing, or something they did that day that reminded them of Eleanor,” Chris said. Examples of what some scholarship recipients have done include raising awareness around mental health and forming LGBTQ and Asian inclusivity groups at their schools.

And even non-recipients are keeping Eleanor’s memory alive, as some kids who knew her have started OK2BX club at their schools.

The foundation has expanded since it was founded and now includes a film festival in the spring and the diversity fest at the end of summer. The Boldings said they are a family that loves adventure, and they have been fortunate enough to travel to expose their children to new communities and cultures.

But not all families have that luxury, so the festival is meant to bring the wide world to them in one day. The family-friendly event is designed to bring communities together through diverse cultures, food and entertainment; it was built on the idea of bringing people into a community they might not have been exposed to before.

It’s what Eleanor was known for: calling people in, not calling people out.

And that’s what has kept the Boldings going through tragedy and hardship. “There are days we want to move to another state, but I feel like if we leave, then they win,” Chris said.

As lifelong Texans, they don’t want their home to be close-minded and oppressive to people who are different. “The festival lets us do such a positive thing of bringing people together,” Brent said, and through the work the pair have gotten to know even more of their city.

OK2BX has worked with the city of Dallas Office of Cultural Affairs, the disability activism organization To Be Like Me, as well as the Resource Center. In fact, last year one of the volunteers with To Be Like Me had a conversation with a LGBTQ activist that allowed them to come out.

And through it all, the Boldings feel Eleanor is involved in some cosmic way, because all the planning and programing has gone so well.

Tickets are available online and at the door. More info can be found at OK2BX.org.