The OK2BX Foundation announced today its OK2BX Fest at the Deep Ellum Art Company will be held this August. With that, organizers also posted an open call for vendors to partake in the family-friendly event. The organization is looking for artists, musicians, dancers, entertainers, restaurants, and nonprofits alike to join in the celebration.

Potential vendors and sponsors who are interested in being part of the event can find more information here.

The OK2BX Foundation was founded in 2021 to honor the legacy of Eleanor Bolding, a daughter, sister, friend and champion of inclusivity. Eleanor took her life in May 2021 at the age of 17, after coming out as transgender.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit the foundation to advance the work of individuals and organizations advocating for inclusion and diversity.

The festival will be held Aug. 13 from 2-10 p.m.

— Rich Lopez