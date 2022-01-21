Out actor Levi Kreiss goes to ‘Hades’

RICH LOPEZ | Staff Writer

One of the first things Levi Kreiss said for this interview was that he has “a long history with the Dallas Voice.” This is telling about the actor and singer — not only that he has a good memory, but that he reminds himself of the road it took to where he is now.

“You guys were there when I was part of that out-music movement at the time with Eric Himan and Ari Gold and others,” he said.

That was in the early aughts. Now, he’s gone from indie queer music artist to a Tony-Award-winning actor and on tour with Hadestown which opened in Dallas Tuesday at the Winspear Opera House as part of the Dallas Summer Musicals.

Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Hadestown centers on the mythology of Orpheus and Eurydice and the relationship between King Hades and his wife Persephone. The show takes a turn into the underworld and back, and along the way is Hermes.

Kreiss talked by phone from San Antonio about his role as Hermes in the musical as well as his path as a queer artist.

Dallas Voice: First and foremost, congratulations on this tour. How is it being back onstage for you after the last two years we’ve had?

Levi Kreiss: Being back in the theater, the thing I didn’t anticipate would be this collective rejoicing. That first show where I walked onto the stage and started the whole thing, the audience was applauding, and we all knew, “Holy shit, theater’s back.” That feeling was unbelievable especially since it wasn’t an option for two years.

What was your pandemic journey as an actor?

In March 2020 I was on my first day of work on a new musical developing for Broadway. At the same time, Hadestown was on the radar. Then the time came, and we were sent home from the new show, and the tour was now in limbo. I had two great gigs lined up, and then they just got taken away.

How does this show in particular appeal to you?

I love this score and what Anaïs Mitchell has done musically. And I love that she’s a fellow singer-songwriter, and then to expand on this quirky cool theater piece is amazing. I think at the core of its origins is what I really relate to and how I can plug into that and really give myself to Hermes authentically.

Is it fair to describe your character as colorful?

The music has this kind of swag to it, and that’s the fun part. He gets all these songs that are kind of this Southern swampy attitude, which is kind of part of my own music. So it is vocally a joy to wrap myself around it and make it my own as Hermes.

Sure the show is based on mythology, but do you find a personal relation to your character?

The thing I love the most is the message he’s trying to drive home. I’m surprised there hasn’t been an expansive conversation about his truth, but his philosophy is, “What is between your ears and behind your eyes is your reality until you change.” That, personally and privately, drives me to tell this story. There’s something super soulful about that message.

Personally, how?

As a queer man, I find this true. I’ve been through some very significant pain — gay-bashed with a brick to the head, walked out of jobs, conversion therapy. I’m 12 years sober, so my ability to navigate through a character with emotional intelligence is there because I’ve had this life but didn’t fall to it. Getting through and rising above that makes me a better actor.

Shifting gears, you talked about this outlet covering your music here in the area, but you have another distinct Texas connection.

Yeah, I worked with Del Shores, and I literally fell into the arms of Del and Leslie Jordan. They helped me through that difficult time of going through major music labels. Once those labels found out I was gay, they didn’t know what to do. Del really told me to lean into and tell my story. Del and Leslie really surrounded me with love back then.

And then you worked together on Southern Baptist Sissies.

My first month in Los Angeles, I ended up seeing the play, and it was about these guys in church finding a way to navigate religion and being gay, and as a little preacher Christian songwriter myself, I was in tears. He happened to be there, and that’s how we met. And then I went on to write a song for the movie and work with him.

Now here you are with a Tony award and a big show tour.

Well, there is that. What a crazy life, and I’m just so grateful.

Hadestown runs through Jan. 30 at the Winspear Opera House. DallasSummerMusicals.org.