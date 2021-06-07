The official city of Dallas Pride flag is available for pre-order.

“Our office has received many calls of folks wanting to purchase the City of Dallas official Pride flag,” said incoming First Lady of District 2 Monica Moreno. Currently, she works in Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano’s office.

The officially licensed Dallas Pride Flag store is selling the 3-foot by 5-foot flags for $50. Of that amount, $20 will go to fund future city Pride events. The flags and mini-flags ($5) are on pre-order. Flag decals (oval or rectangle, $4) are available for shipping.

Three official Pride flags fly in Dallas through June — at Dallas City Hall, Dallas Love Field and Dallas Police Headquarters.

To order a flag, click here.

— David Taffet