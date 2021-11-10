Timothy John Taylor, 70, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, after a battle with cancer. Timothy was born and educated in the United Kingdom and graduated with an honors degree in business administration. He was a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and a certified global management accountant.

He was a member of Cathedral of Hope for more than 30 years and served on the board of directors for many years.

He is survived by his partner of more than 30 years, Patrick V. Paramo, and Jenna, their beloved Labrador retriever.

Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur J. Taylor and Gwendoline M. Taylor, as well as beloved pets Sasha, Gracie, Sue Ellen and Simba.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in Timothy’s honor on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road in Dallas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cathedral of Hope, The New Church, located at 5835 Penrose Ave. in Dallas or the charity of your choice.

For full obituary and guestbook, please visit Sparkman-Crane.com.