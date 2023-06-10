Ronald R. Wilkinson, Ph.D., passed unexpectedly at home on June 6. He is survived by his life partner and spouse, Don (Skip) Klausmeyer; his sons Clay Wilkinson of Dallas and Blake Wilkinson of Madrid, Spain; grandsons Jake and Max Wilkinson; sisters Jolane Edwards and Cheryl Allen, both of Baton Rouge; many extended family members and his beloved dog, Comet.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Iona (Hetzel) Wilkinson, and older bother Harold (Hal) Wilkinson, all of Jennings, La.

Ron is remembered for his lifelong contribution to the mental health profession and his dedication to his patients, many of whom have come forward to thank him for the significant impact he had on their lives. In some instances, his counseling has been lifesaving.

Viewing will be at 3-5 p.m., Wed., June 14, at North Dallas Funeral Home, 2710 Valley View Lane in Dallas. Services will be at 11 a.m., Thurs., June 15, at St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church, 6525 Inwood Road.

Donations may be made to the Resource Center Dallas.