Gordon Peterson, 71, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Born in the Chicago area, he was instrumental in developing Local Area Networks while working for Datapoint Corporation in San Antonio in the 1970s and was very politically active in Dallas county and Texas in recent years.

Gordon loved cruise ship travel and had been on about 70 cruises. Friends will remember him when they go to The Hidden Door and especially when they go to Texas Bear Round-Up since he attended every one of the events, from the first through the 26th one.

He is survived by his partner, Clayton Jackson, his two sisters and their husbands and other family members.

Renee Rollins, better known as “Nae,” passed away at her home in Yantis on Oct. 29, 2022, at the age of 57.

Nae was born in Dallas on Dec. 15, 1964. She was the only child born to Leo Don Rollins and Juanita Nell (Reiter) Rollins. She graduated from Caddo Mills High School in 1982 where she played on the basketball team. Renee loved sports and was a huge Dallas Cowboys and Oklahoma University fan.

Renee enjoyed the outdoors and loved to fish and hunt deer. If there was a body of water, she was there fishing! She had a passion for animals, particularly dogs and horses. Earlier in life, she spent time working on a horse ranch. She also had a passion for helping others. She took faithful care of her parents and helped others with projects around their homes.

Renee spent many years as a driver for IESI and enjoyed her job. In her spare time, she could be found dancing and listening to country music.

Renee is preceded in death by her father, mother and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is also preceded in death by her trusty four-legged companions, Ruby and Katie May. She loved her dogs like they were her own children.

Left to cherish her memory are multiple extended family members, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Renee was deeply loved, and her memory will be honored by her surviving family members and friends. The family would like to urge anyone who is struggling with depression or dependence to reach out. You have value, worth, are loved, and you matter. Help is available 24 hours a day by dialing 988.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Renee Rollins to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, attn: Michael Sawyer, 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038.