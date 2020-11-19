Dallas Police Sgt. Bronc Justin McCoy, 48 passed away on Nov. 16. Bronc was born on Sept. 26, 1972 in Tyler, Texas to Malisa Ann (Pool) and Johnny L. McCoy. Bronc graduated from Whitehouse High School in 1991. He joined the United States Navy and received an honorable discharge.

Bronc was an amazing guy, great friend with a servant’s heart and never met a stranger. When he met people and they asked his name he introduced himself as Bronco and always told everyone he was named after a horse, a boot and a feuding family. When friends would see him they would always tell him he had this beautiful glow about him and he would say it’s because for the first time in his life is truly happy and able to be himself.

He was recently engaged to Breyden Marcus. They shared a life together more recently here in Dallas.

Bronc is survived by his beautiful children, Scarlett Grace, 3, and Ryan Bronco, 1; his fiancé Breyden Marcus; mother, Malisa McCoy Lee (Sam); father, Johnny L. McCoy; siblings, Brennan McCoy and Marcie Parker; and a host of other relatives, and friends who loved him dearly.

Funeral Service will be held on Nov. 24 from 1-2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Forney, 1003 College Ave. Forney, Texas 75126.