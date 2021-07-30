Mark Wilson passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of July 18 after an 18-month battle with post-COVID 19 lung disease.

Mark was born on Oct. 31, 1956, and always said that he loved having his birthday on Halloween. He got to go trick-or-treating to get lots of candy and then come home for his birthday party, cake and presents. A proud graduate of South Garland High School, he attended Texas Tech University and pledged Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. He graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1981 with a degree in journalism.

Because of his love of people and his genuine desire to help others, Mark found his professional happiness in a career in the hospitality industry. After working as the catering director for several different hotels in the Dallas area, he found his perfect job as the event director for The Atrium at the Granville Arts Center in downtown

Garland. For more than 18 years, he welcomed literally hundreds of thousands of guests to The Atrium.

While the city of Garland may hold title to the building, there was never any doubt that The Atrium belonged to Mark. There is no end to the number of clients and guests who will always have unforgettable memories from their events at The Atrium thanks to his extraordinary efforts. His goal was to make every event perfect, and rarely did he fail to meet that goal.

Mark never forgot the need to give back to his industry. He was the past president of the local chapter of National Association of Catering Executives, board member of the Association of Wedding Professionals and member of International Special Events Society and Meeting Professionals International. He was always available to his colleagues with advice, guidance and support.

Mark loved the theater, particularly musical productions. He was a long-time supporter and board member of the Garland Summer Musicals and served as chair of the GSM Guild. He was a graduate of Leadership Garland, Class XIX and recently was honored as the 2021 recipient of the Distinguished Leader Award.

His desire to help others not only included his industry and civic involvement, but he shared his passion to serve with his neighbors as well. Mark was a founding member and president of the Orchard Hills Neighborhood Association. He also served for several years as the president of the Firewheel Farms Association.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Arvel Lee and Dorothy Morris Wilson. He is survived by his husband David Gibbons; his rescued fur-baby Gracie Allen; sister Jenay Puckett and her husband Phil; nephew Aaron Puckett and his wife Esther and their children Aria, David and Thea; and niece Ashley and her husband Brian Gonzales and their son Simon.

Mark’s family would like to recognize and praise the professional dedication and superior care Mark received from Dr. Anthony Boyer and his respiratory technician Tina Chandler, the nurses and staff of 3IMC at Methodist Richardson Hospital and his personal caregiver, Angela McKenzie.

A celebration of Mark’s life is planned for Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at The Atrium at the Granville Arts Center, 300 N. Fifth Street in downtown Garland. Mark always enjoyed fun, festive and happy occasions with his friends and family. That constant smile on his face was the same smile he always kept within. Please join us with plenty of smiles and joy as we remember all the times we were able to celebrate, laugh and be happy with him.

Mark requested that memorial contributions be sent to the Garland Animal Services Donation Fund, 600 Tower Street, Garland, TX 75040 to care for abandoned, abused and unwanted animals.