Christopher (Chris) John Love, 62, passed away unexpectedly on May 2 at Parkland Hospital. He was employed as a charge nurse for more than 30 years, and his passing came as a shock to the staff and his many patients at Treemont, where he had worked for the last 12 years.

Chris enjoyed playing Dungeons and Dragons and winning awards in that game. He also truly loved the game Civilisation, which kept him sitting at his computer for hours while he played.

He made and donated many Christmas wreaths, many of them to LGBTQ organizations. His hobbies included collecting unique and unusual beads and turning them into bracelets, and he was very good at crocheting scarves. Chris volunteered his talents as a DJ to play for the Firedancers Club, of which he was an emeritus member.

He was also a DJ for community AIDS services organizations and clubs, including the Mr. Hidden Door contest, Legacy Cares and AIN events, the Miss Leo contest and United Court of the Lone Star Empire events both in town and out of town.

Chris and his husband Robert also enjoyed their many cruises and Puerto Vallarta vacations.

Chris was preceded in death by his mother, Lynne Love, and younger brother, Jeff Love. He is survived by his father, Johnnie Love; his sister, Jennifer Mendenhall; his brother, Lee Love; and his husband of 27 years, Robert Cantrell. He will be certainly missed and mourned by both family and many friends.

A celebration of life will be at the finale of the Firedancers 37th anniversary event on Sunday, June 16, at 2 p.m. at the Hidden Door, 5025 Bowser Ave.