Fred Mosconi passed away March 27, 2022, at the age of 81. A celebration of life will be held at the Round-Up Saloon on Sunday, April 24, 2-4 p.m.

Fred was a staple in the LGBTQ community in Dallas for many years. He and his husband owned An Occasional Piece on The Cedar Springs Strip until their retirement.

Fred’s love for life was apparent to all those who saw him walking the Katy Trail each day or found him enjoying coffee with his friends. He loved the Round-Up Saloon — there is a photo of him and his husband next to the bar — where he went almost every Saturday night for 30 years. His ability to entertain everyone at the Eagle for disco dancing was amazing. His energy made everyone jealous.

Fred’s love for his family was unmatched. He adored each and every one of them and always talked fondly of raising his kids and adoring his granddaughters. He had hundreds of friends who will miss his joy forever, not to mention his devotion to the Green Bay Packers.

Fred was preceded in death by his loving husband, George Schill, and daughter, Terry Schill, as well as his parents, Chelso and Armina Mosconi, his sister, Eileen Kitto, and brothers, Ludwig and Eugene Mosconi.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Monique Shill; his beautiful granddaughters, Kelly and Erin Schill and Ashtyn Boque, and many grand-nieces and nephews.