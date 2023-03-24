Foy Clifton (Sonny) Pine, 86, passed away in Dallas on March 21, 2023. Sonny was born March 7, 1937, in Abilene, Texas. He is preceded in death by his partner, composer/pianist Lynn Stanford, and is survived by his partner in marriage, record producer Robert Weigel. Sonny’s life was enhanced by two blessings: his love of architecture and his love of people.

In 1963, he graduated The University of Texas at Austin School of Architecture, specializing in architectural and interior design. He worked for many years for Omniplan Architects in Dallas before retirement. He leaves a distinguished 40-year architecture career and an immense legacy, with some of his major projects including Texas Tech School of Law, Farm Bureau Texas headquarters, Mountain View Community College campus, The Dallas Convention Center, the Performing Arts Complex at The University of Texas at Austin and NorthPark Center shopping mall.

Sonny loved life, the arts, nature and friendships and was always up for an adventure! He will be remembered for his compassion, kindness, comradery, and great smile.