Jesse Tafalla Jr., 60, passed away on June 6 at Baylor Hospital in Dallas. He was born on Sept. 3, 1962, to Jesse and Nellie Tafalla and raised in far East Dallas. He graduated from Bryan Adams High School in 1981 while also attending the Law Magnet in downtown Dallas from 1979 to 1981 with honors. After high school, he worked for IBM for more than 20 years and for DART for the past 10 years.

Jesse will always be remembered for his vibrant spirit, dedication and his activism in local arts and civil affairs, especially his work with the LGBTQ community. Jesse was a founding member of Rainbow LULAC, the first LGBT local of the Latino rights organization, which has since been duplicated in many cities around the country. He became president of the organization.

He was a board member of Cara Mia Theatre. He promoted plays, solicited support and greeted play-goers with his effusive smile and humor. He developed his love for Latino theater from his father, who was executive director of Teatro Dallas. Jesse said being involved with Cara Mia was a way to continue his father’s legacy.

Jesse Jr. is preceded in death by his father, Jesse Tafalla, grandparents, and many beloved uncles and aunts.

He is survived by his mother Nellie Tafalla and her husband Alex Escamilla; and his siblings, Louis and Shary Tafalla, Rosie and Joe Bersterman, Terry and Rick Pearson and Jose and Weena Tafalla. He is also survived by his nieces, Stephane and Victoria Bersterman, Deserea, Destinee, Julie and Judie Smith; his nephew Luca Tafalla; his great-nephews, Anthony Bedolla, Anthony Nichol, Ian Hall, Kinsler Farmer and Edwardo Contreras, and his great-nieces, Ciarra Noriega-Smith, Lexi Landry, Aubrey Vasquez and Macie Vasquez.

…………………….

Ronald R. Wilkinson, Ph.D., passed unexpectedly at home on June 6. He is survived by his life partner and spouse, Don (“Skip”) Klausmeyer; his sons Clay Wilkinson of Dallas and Blake Wilkinson of Madrid, Spain; grandsons Jake and Max Wilkinson; sisters Jolane Edwards and Cheryl Allen, both of Baton Rouge; many extended family members and his beloved dog, Comet.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Iona (Hetzel) Wilkinson, and older brother Harold (Hal) Wilkinson, all of Jennings, La.

Ron is remembered for his lifelong contribution to the mental health profession and his dedication to his patients, many of whom have come forward to thank him for the significant impact he had on their lives. In some instances, his counseling has been lifesaving.

Viewing was Wed., June 14, at North Dallas Funeral Home, 2710 Valley View Lane in Dallas. Services were June 15, at St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church, 6525 Inwood Road.

Donations may be made to the Resource Center Dallas.