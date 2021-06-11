Rose Flores

A memorial service for Rose “Rosie” Flores, who passed away suddenly on April 5, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Agape Memorial United Methodist Church, 5111 Capitol Ave. in Dallas. Anyone who knew her is welcome to attend.

Rosie was from Robstown, Texas, but had lived in Dallas for many years. She studied in the vet tech program at Dallas College/Cedar Valley Campus, and worked in guest services at the Dallas Zoo, a job she dearly loved. Rosie had also worked for many years at Jugs bar as a barback and bartender.

Gregory S. Waite

Gregory Scott Waite, 62, died unexpectedly on May 23, 2021, in Dallas. Greg’s gentle, loving spirit coupled with his dedication and love of life made him a stellar man. He had a generous spirit; he never met a stranger, and received everyone with an open heart.

Greg was born May 9, 1959, in Lewiston, Maine. He married John Marshall Arney in Dallas, and they spent 31 loving years together. They traveled the world both for work and pleasure. Greg was a long-time member of the Cathedral of Hope. He imprinted on the souls of many people across the globe and will be missed by many.

Greg was preceded in death by his beloved mother and father, Clint and Thelma Waite, and his sister, Jenny Waite, all from Maine. He is survived by his cherished husband, John Arney; his brothers and sisters, Mike and Jan Enos, Valerie Enos, Annette and Sam Jackson, Jo Delle and David Brackett and Stan Waite and Heather Nadeau; numerous nieces and nephews all over the country, and his loving aunts, Barbara Angell, Marilynn Shaw and Lois Lefevre.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 26, at 3 p.m. at the Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory to the Greg Waite Memorial Fund at Cathedral of Hope: OnRealm.org/CathedralofHope/-/give/Waite