Brian Arnold Lackey passed away on Jan.5 at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Dallas after a short illness.

Brian was born May 21, 1962, in Los Angeles, Calif. His true passion was his job. Brian got to see the world as a flight attendant. He started flying in 1981 with Eastern Airlines and flew with US Airways until 9-11 and ATA Airlines until being hired by Continental.

Brian was preceded in death by his furbabies Coco and Cesar. He loved his babies.

He is survived by his loving husband and partner of nearly 20 years, Larry Adams; his three furbabies Lucian, Karla Jean and Eva Marie of Irving; his mother Bonnie “Wanda” Lackey of The Woodlands; his father and stepmother, William and Ellen Lackey of Conroe; his sisters Susan Sallee and husband Rick of New Waverly, and Debra Felleer and husband Brent of Pomona, Calf.; sisters-in-law Connie Hornbeck of Logan, Iowa, Carolyn Wolterman and husband Michael of Missouri Valley, Iowa; brother-in-law James Adams and wife Amanda of Ludington, Mich., and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held for Brian on May 14 at 2 p.m. at Cathedral of Hope United Church of Christ, 5910 Cedar Springs Road.

The family has asked that memorial contributions be sent in Brian’s name to your favorite animal rescue or Cathedral of Hope Outreach Ministries.

Billy Keith Deramus, 57, of Dallas, formerly of Mena, Ark., passed away Monday, Feb. 14, at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

He was born Aug. 30, 1964, in Mena, Ark., to the late Glen and Iona (Bryan) Deramus. He was in the pharmaceutical industry and was married to Emanuel Cornelio. Billy enjoyed spending time with close friends and family, traveling, volunteering at the AT&T Performing Arts Center and helping those in need.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Iona Deramus. He is survived by his husband, Emanuel Cornelio; brother Tommy Deramus and wife Fran of Round Rock; sisters, Donna Bushe of Mena and Tammy

Harrell and husband Derek of Marion, Ark.; and several nieces, nephews

and friends.

Graveside services will be held Sunday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Merna with Derek Harrell officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Beasley Wood Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crohn’s Colitis Foundation at CrohnsColitisFoundation.org