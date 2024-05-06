Oak Lawn Band will present “Escapades with John Williams,” featuring some of the most popular movie scores by the composer. Tickets for the May 18 concert at 4 p.m. At SMU’s Caruth Auditorium are available on Eventbrite.

Among Williams the scores that will be performed are music from Star Wars, Jaws, The Cowboys and more.

“This is a concert that has something for everyone” said Oak Lawn Band Artistic Director Marc Dunbar. “Not only do we have some of the best-known music from our favorite movies, but music that can stand on its own to excite us, move us and pique our imaginations.”

Featured soloists will be Dunbar on alto saxophone with music from Catch Me if You Can and Dr. Martin Godoy on flute for Schindler’s List.

Since 1980, the Oak Lawn Band has served the DFW community performing both locally and nationally. As a founding member of the Pride Bands Alliance, the Oak Lawn Band has performed at the presidential inauguration ceremonies of Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, the Gay Games, the March on Washington and other historic events. The group performs throughout the year as a marching and pep band for a number of parades including the Oak Cliff Mardi Gras Parade, and has performed in Pride parades in Austin, Houston and Fort Worth and hasn’t missed a Pride parade in Dallas since the first year. For more information, visit oaklawnband.org.

— David Taffet