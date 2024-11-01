The GOP’s claims of ‘small government’ are hypocritical lies

It’s long been held that in the United States’ two-party system, we have one party of small government and one of big government. For decades, the GOP has touted itself as the advocate of individual freedom, low taxes and, perhaps most of all, small government.

However, is this really true?

Does small government have a place in people’s bedrooms? How about doctors’ offices? Libraries?

Surely there is nothing small about the state of Florida attempting to remove transgender children from their parents’ care. Surely, there is nothing small about revoking women’s ability to make their own medical decisions.

Surely there is nothing small about the state of Texas attempting to force teachers to report gay students, and there is nothing small about wanting to require teenage girls to report their menstrual history to play sports.

Surely there is nothing small about suggesting the overturning of Lawrence v. Texas, allowing the recriminalization of homosexuality.

It must be recognized that these policies do not preserve freedom, nor do they exercise restraint of government power, nor do they represent small government.

No, these attempts to curtail individual liberties are invasive, restrictive and — especially coming from a party that professes a hatred for big government — hypocritical.

Now, I will acknowledge that in some scenarios, the GOP does exercise restraint. They are against banning conversion therapy and would rather allow these facilities to harm queer people.

They are against expanding discrimination protections and would rather allow website owners and cake bakers to exercise their prejudice against the LGBTQ community.

They are against making the wealthy pay their fair share and would rather allow them to price gouge and hoard wealth.

They are against environmental protections and would rather allow polluters to further accelerate deadly climate change.

Examining these policies, it is clear that the GOP’s small government only applies to some. When it benefits the wealthy or promotes Christian Nationalism, Republicans will exercise restraint.

But when they feel it’s necessary, those in the Republican Party will clench an iron fist to achieve their desired ends, as evidenced by abortion bans and by the state of Oklahoma requiring scripture to be taught in schools.

What we see here is not small government, but a hypocritical, lopsided, self-serving institution whose size is whatever is convenient to accomplish an agenda.

Perhaps an alternative explanation for why the GOP calls itself the party of small government is, quite simply, Republicans’ inability to govern.

A typical congress passes about 300 pieces of legislation in a year. In comparison, the 36 passed by the current Republican-controlled House of Representatives is certainly small in comparison.

Maybe they are “small” in that they fail to stand tall next to Donald Trump, choosing instead to bow to his will and allow him to trample upon the things our country stands for.

It’s important to recognize that I’m speaking in generalities. No, not all Republicans are like this, but too many are. There are a lot of Republicans who are good people that want to improve their country; it is their job to correct the fellow members of their party.

My advice to you is this: If you like small government, the GOP, in its current form, is not the party for you.

Will Reames is a senior at Marquette University studying political science and theater arts. He was raised in North Texas by two moms who taught him the importance of helping others, which is the basis of his work.