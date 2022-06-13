Northaven Church held its third annual Pride Parade and added a cook out after the event on Saturday, June 11.

The parade was first staged the first year of the pandemic when the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade was canceled.

The parade was led by Northaven pastor the Rev. Ann Willett. Members of Congregation Beth El Binah, a predominantly LGBTQ synagogue that meets at the church, joined the festivities.

The route is short — from the south parking lot to the north, then a block down Northaven Street and a block down Preston Road. But it’s held in a conservative neighborhood and interrupts traffic just long enough to be noticed.

And despite the searing heat, the parade was followed by a cookout.

— David Taffet