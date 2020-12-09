You might not realize it just by reading through the just released list of queens who will be competing on the 13th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, but there is a North Texan among the 13 entertainers who will be vying for the title of America’s next drag superstars.

Y’all congratulate Elliott Puckett — known on the show as “Eliott with 2 Ts” — from Ennis and who now lives in Las Vegas via Dallas!

VH1 announced on today (Wednesday, Dec. 9), that Season 13 of the Emmy Award-winning reality competition show premieres at 7 p.m. local time on New Year’s Day (that’s 8 p.m. ET and PT). RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked follows immediately after. The episodes were shot last summer under full COVID-19 protocols, a spokesman said.

This season will feature Drag Race‘s first trans man contestant, Gottmik from Los Angeles. Other contestants are Denali from Chicago, Kahmora Hall from Chicago, Kandy Muse from Brooklyn, LaLaRi from Atlanta, Olivia Lux from New York, Rosė from New York, Symone from Los Angeles via Arkansas, Tamisha Iman from Atlanta, Tina Burner from New York and Utica Queen from Minneapolis.

So y’all give a shout out to and congratulate Elliott with 2 Ts! And let’s all cheer for our home girl when Drag Race starts on New Year’s Day.

— Tammye Nash