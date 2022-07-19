The nomination deadline for the 39th annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards has been extended to Aug. 10. We’re wondering if it’s because no one who does actual work helping other people wants recognition from Gov. Greg Abbott.

According to the press release, the Governor’s Volunteer Awards honor individuals and organizations that have made a difference through service across Texas. Like Planned Parenthood (my example, not theirs).

I only mention this here because there are so many people who volunteer in the LGBTQ community who are deserving of an award from the governor.

Nominations for the awards are open in nine categories:

● Governor’s Lifetime Volunteer Achievement Award

● First Lady’s Youth Volunteer Rising Star Award

● Volunteer of the Year Award

● Volunteer Family of the Year Award

● Corporate Volunteering Champion Award

● Service-Learning Champion Award

● Innovation in Volunteerism Award

● Excellence in Disaster Volunteerism Award

● National Service “Make a Difference” Award

The Governor’s Volunteer Awards are administered by OneStar Foundation and according to the rules, you can nominate yourself or your organization. You are also encouraged to submit multiple nominations.

Description of the awards and the nomination form can be found here.

For that next-to-last one — Excellence in Disaster Volunteerism Award — I’m thinking Greg Abbott is about as big a disaster as anyone who has ever served Texas and should be nominated by someone. And biggest disaster of an organization, someone please nominate ERCOT.

— David Taffet