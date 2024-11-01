From left, Nik Alexander as Andre Mayhem, Aaron Kaburick as Frank Hilliard, Romelda Teron Benjamin and Rob McClure as Daniel Hilliard in Mrs. Doubtfire. (Photo by Joan Marcus)

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ actor comes to North Texas on a baked goods mission – and to perform

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

Rich@DallasVoice.com

Aaron Kaburick (he/him) has been having a relationship with Mrs. Doubtfirefor about five years now — Mrs. Doubtfirethe musical, that is. But, as the national tour has just a few shows left, Kaburick’s longtime affair with the show is coming to an end.

The show is a distinct part of Kaburick’s theatrical career. “I’ve been with the show since the very beginning,” he said. “I was in the workshop back in 2019, on Broadway all the way up to this tour.

“This has been a major milestone in my career, so it’s sad to hang up the hat on this one,” he added. “But I’m also a bit ready to see what’s next.”

Mrs. Doubtfire opens on Tuesday, Nov. 5, and runs through Nov. 10 at Bass Performance Hall.

In the production, Kaburick plays Frank Hillard, brother to Daniel, who takes on the Doubtfire persona to be closer to his kids after separating from his wife. The role was originated by Harvery Fierstein in the 1993 film that starred Robin Williams. For the stage, the part has been expanded, and Kaburick gets to be out and proud onstage.

“Daniel runs to Frank and his husband Andre, and they are the ones who change him back and forth from Doubtfire,” he said. “But, what’s been wonderful for me as a gay married man is to portray a gay married man on the stage. And there’s no joke about it or cliché.

“I bring my own bag of anxiety to the character, but I’m also glad I don’t have to hide anything,” he said.

And Kaburick is certainly not putting on his best Fierstein impression.

“The writers were very smart about expanding this character. Harvey was terrific, but the part wasn’t big in the movie,” Kaburick mentioned. “So, I think, in a way, we get to honor Harvey, this gay icon, by moving forward with the progress he was starting back then.”

Although his recent career has been all Mrs. Doubtfire, Kaburick looks to find roles of a specific orientation — and no, not LGBTQ characters specifically.

“I find myself gravitating toward roles that deal with joy,” he said. “That’s what I excel at, and it’s taken me a long time to figure that out in my career. I know I can go onstage and bring joy and sunshine because I connect more with those roles and then the audience. I can feel it in my bones.”

Touring also gives him a specific joy in treating his sweet tooth. Kaburick has an affinity for baked goods, and on this tour, he’s discovered a fondness for cinnamon rolls.

“Minneapolis has one of my favorites so far. I’m looking at you Isles Buns,” he said.

A hobbyist baker, Kaburick’s posted on his Instagram about finding and trying out cinnamon rolls on his travels, and it has worked in his favor.

“Ultimately, it’s really a fun way to get out and explore the city. I try to find places that make them fresh, too,” he said.

“I’ve seen a lot of these different neighborhoods, and I can go with a mission.”

He’s yet to figure out his cinnamon roll quest while in Cowtown, but he does have a fond North Texas memory.

“Dallas has one of my favorite cake bakeries, and I gravitate toward a really good piece of cake — or chocolate chip cookie — usually,” he said. “I had a birthday cake from Dallas Affaires once, and it was the best piece of cake I’ve ever had. This was years ago, but I still think about that cake.”

For tickets to Mrs. Doubtfire, visit BassHall.com.