Stoopid Buddy Studios announced via Deadline this week that drag artist Nina West, who competed in Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk are teaming up to develop a children’s variety show for Stoopid Buddy called Nina’s Treehouse.

The goal of the show is intended to “create a space where all children feel welcomed, accepted and inspired to be creative while embracing what makes them unique,” according to a press release announcing the show. “It’s part Mrs. Doubtfire, part Sesame Street with a bit of Pee-Wee’s Playhouse mixed in.

The show will be written and created by West and portrayed by Andrew Levitt and Patricia Taylor.

The show, West said, “is a dream come true. I am so excited to partner with Bobby Berk and Stoopid Buddy Studios to bring this world of Nina’s Treehouse to life. Every bit of my heart is jumping at the opportunity to share joy, love, and kindness with children of all ages and continue to carry the torch of greats like Fred Rogers, Jim Henson, Paul Reubens and Walt Disney.

“This show is the definition of magic!”

Berk said he is “thrilled” to be developing the show with West and Stoopid Buddy, and that it is “our hope that every child feels welcome and safe to express the joy of being who they are when watching this show, and we are so excited to bring that vision to life in a new format that’s fresh and fun.”

West will executive produce alongside Berk with Stoopid Buddy Stoodios’ Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich, Eric Towner and Chris Waters.

West, who started her career in local Ohio drag shows, became well known on Drag Race for her upbeat attitude and kindness, and she was named Season 11’s Miss Congeniality.

Berk is one of the five hosts on Netflix’s Queer Eye, alongside Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Antoni Porowski. He is the Fab Five’s resident design expert, helping subjects transform their living spaces. Berk and his fellow hosts were nominated for a 2020 Berk has appeared in a number of other television shows, including Blown Away and Who Wants to Be a Billionaire, and has acted in titles including Heads Will Roll, Big Mouth and Alexa & Katie.

