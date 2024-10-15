There’s been a lot of attention focused on Project 2025, the political initiative published by The Heritage Foundation outlining how a new Donald Trump administration would implement conservative and right-wing policies to reshape the federal government and consolidate executive power.

But how, exactly, would implementation of the policies promoted in Project 2025 affect the LGBTQ community?

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, in an effort to send voters to the ballot box armed with as much accurate information as possible, the LGBTQ news collaborative News Is Out will present a panel discussion aimed at exploring and explaining Project 2025 and its potential impact on our community.

News Is Out Managing Director Dana Piccoli and Washington Blade White House reporter Chris Kane will host the discussion. Guest panelists will include Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Pennsylvania, Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago Commissioner Precious Brady-Davis, U.S. Army veteran and transgender activist Charlotte Clymer of Texas, Lambda Legal CEO Kevin Jennings, LPAC Executive Director Janelle Perez, Congressional candidate and Texas state Rep. Julie Johnson and National LGBTQ Task Force Policy Director Allen Morris.

The discussion is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Central, and you can watch on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

You can register here to get email notifications reminding you about the event.

The discussion will be recorded so you can rewatch it after the fact. Watch for the recording to be available here at DallasVoice.com beginning Monday, Oct. 21.

— Tammye Nash