“A down-on-her-luck drag queen traveling across America in an RV with a tough-talking 10-year-old stowaway.”

What more could you ask for in a new Netflix scripted series?

But if that is not enough, how’s this: Said drag queen, Ruby Red, is played by none other than the legendary RuPaul — who, by the way, also happens to be a writer and co-executive producer, along with Emmy winner Patrick Michael King of Sex and the City, The Comeback and 2 Broke Girls fame.

The stowaway is AJ, played by Izzy G, and the show is called AJ and the Queen. It premieres Jan. 10 and will feature appearances by a Drag Race who’s who including Dallasite Kennedy Davenport along with Bianca Del Rio, Miss Vanjie, Valentina, Mayhem Miller, Eureka O’Hara, Victoria Parker, Alexis Mateo, Manila Luzon, Jinkx Monsoon, Katya, Jaymes Mansfield, Chad Michaels, Mariah Balenciaga, Jade Jolie, Ongina, Latrice Royale, Monique Heart, Ginger Minj, Trinity The Tuck, Jujubee and Pandora Boxx

The premise is that Ruby has been saving up throughout her career to one day open a club of her own. But when she “retires” from the stage and is getting ready to do just that, her no-good boyfriend runs off with the money, leaving Ruby to, at the advice of a friend, get an RV and set out on a cross-country tour of every drag dive bar she can find. AJ, who’s mother “isn’t doing well,” hides out in the RV and gets to go along for the ride.

And it looks to be a wild — and funny — ride indeed. Watch the trailer below.

— Tammye Nash