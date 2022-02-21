Are you looking for “the one”? Or maybe, you’re just looking for someone to hang out with and have fun with, and if it goes beyond casual dating, then ok. Either way, a new queer dating series may be just what you need to find just what you’re looking for.

Daphney Poyser, pictured above, with Fern Connections is working the with Emmy Award-winning production company that brought you We’re Here and Indian Matchmaking on a new queer dating series examining the lives of queer people navigating the dating world in Texas. The series is being created for a major cable network.

They are looking for queer singles at least 21 years old, of all ethnicities and identities, who are legal U.S. residents.

For all the eligibility requirements and to apply to participate in the series, visit MatchmakingInTexas.CastingCrane.com.

— Tammye Nash