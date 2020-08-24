A building owned by AIDS Services Dallas that was empty and about to undergo renovation to create 16 new housing units burned to the ground on Saturday night. A second building was heavily damaged.

No one was hurt in the fire.

ASD broke ground on the renovation in February, but the pandemic halted the project. The organization was just finalizing the details with its general contractor and about to begin work on the project again when the property was destroyed.

The property is at 511 N. Lancaster Ave. a few blocks from ASD’s other housing units.

Former ASD CEO Don Maison said the fire reminded him of the Revlon project, which also caught fire when they were renovating it in 1988.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

More on this story in Friday’s Dallas Voice. Video of the destruction below.

— David Taffet