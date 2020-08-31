The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce today (Monday, Aug. 31) publicly announced its endorsement of Joe Biden for president. This is only the second time in the organization’s nearly 20-year history that NGLCC has endorsed a presidential candidate, and the organization’s board voted unanimously to back Biden in the election.

NGLCC President and Co-Founder Justin Nelson said, “The NGLCC is proud to endorse a champion for inclusion. We need to elect a president with a commitment to LGBTQ equality, ending racism and racial violence, promoting small businesses and entrepreneurship and ensuring a safe and equitable society for every American.

“Joe Biden is that candidate,” he continued, adding that Biden “proudly affirms an essential core value of the NGLCC: that we all deserve our shot at the American Dream and that our economy only succeeds when it is available to all LGBT and allied Americans.”

Chance Mitchell, NGLCC’s CEO and co-founder, said, “The stakes have never been so high for the future of our country and the LGBT business community. Joe Biden is the champion our businesses and our families beed to thrive.”

He added, “The LGBT community has come too far to lose its seat at the table, and we are certain that a President Biden will continue fighting for the collective economic and social longevity of America’s 1.4 million LGBT business owners and the more than $1.7 trillion they add to the U.S. economy despite ongoing discrimination.”

LGBTQ+ for Biden and the NGLCC will celebrate the chamber’s endorsement with a virtual town hall Friday, Sept. 4, at noon CST. Register for the town hall here.

— Tammye Nash