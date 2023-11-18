Americans for the Arts has presented Dallas District 6 Council Member Omar Narvaez with the annual City Council Leadership Award in partnership with the National League of Cities, according to a press release from the city of Dallas.

The award recognizes a city council member who has consistently advocated for the advancement of pro-arts legislation, funding and promotion in their region.

Nolen Bivens, president and CEO of Americans for the Arts, said, “I congratulate Councilmember Narvaez on this Leadership Award, but more importantly, I thank him for ensuring that the arts are a vital part of his district. We all know that arts build and strengthen communities, and the success of his efforts to ensure that the arts have a place to thrive speak volumes about his commitment to ensuring that his own community can do so as well.”

Martine Elyse Philippe, director of the city’s Office of Arts and Culture, said, “We are so proud to have one of our very own Dallas City Council members honored with this prestigious award. [Narvaez] has been such an impactful advocate for the cultural arts sector in Dallas. We are all grateful for his steadfast support of our work to increase equitable access to the arts.”

Narvaez, first elected to the council in June 2017, has served on the committees for Quality of Life and Arts & Culture for several of his terms in office, as well as the Economic Development committee and others. He has continually supported budget increases for the Office of Arts and Culture and understands that the arts are an economic engine for the City of Dallas.

Narvaez is currently working with the Community Bond Task Force to determine the final allocation of a $1.1 billion bond for 2024. Dallas has not invested in critical arts facilities since 2006, and Narvaez is working to gain support from the city council to support at least 6 percent for arts facilities in critical need throughout Dallas.

“As an elected municipal leader, my goal is to build stronger neighborhoods, and most I represent were in arts deserts,” Narvaez said. “We changed this by developing partnerships with small and large arts stakeholders to come to West Dallas while I was also championing for increased and creative funding.

“I am proud that my neighbors and I now have access to arts and culture in and around our homes, and together, we are thriving.”