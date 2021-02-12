Dallas City Council Member Omar Narvaez, state Rep. Jasmine Crockett and County Commissioner Elba Garcia will hold a free COVID-19 vaccine registration event from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center, 2828 Fish Trap Road. This event is only to help you register for the vaccine.

Other special guests include state Reps. Rafael Anchia and Jessica Gonzalez, Dallas ISD school board trustees Joe Carreon and Maxie Johnson and Dallas County Constable Michael Orozco.

There is no cost to register for the vaccine. Facial coverings and social distancing protocols will be strictly enforced.

In a press release, Narvaez said that in addition to the registration event, residents can register by phone at 1-855-466-8639. The hotline is open seven days a week from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. or register online at DallasCountyCovid.org.

Parkland Hospital will provide free COVID-19 testing from 7:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. or until capacity is reached. For inquiries related to test results, contact: covidresults@phhs.org .

— David Taffet