With more than 1,000 animals now in its care, The SPCA of Texas offering a special “Pick Your Pet’s Adoption Fee” event through May 31 with all animals 6 months and older available to adopt for up to only $25 at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, Ellis County Animal Care Center in Waxahachie and pets in foster care.

According to a January release from Best Friends Animal Society, nationwide shelter populations at the beginning of 2022 stood at approximately 100,000 more than in January 2021. There have been slightly fewer animals coming into shelters, but their time of stay has increased significantly, putting a strain on shelters across the country.

“Right now is a pivotal moment for shelters across the entire country,” said SPCA of Texas President and CEO Karen Froehlich. “The disruptions the pandemic caused in staffing has gotten a lot of attention, the backlog of animals that occurred in the last two years has caused the crisis we currently find ourselves in.

“We know there are people out there who need the love a pet can offer, especially during these trying times. Our pets also need the stability and emotional bonding only a forever home can offer,” Froehlich continued. “There’s an unmistakable sense of gratitude that comes from a shelter pet that cannot be found anywhere else. It lifts your spirit each and every day and is one of the fastest ways to improve your quality of life.

“We need more help in relieving the pressure on our people and pets. Please volunteer, foster, adopt and give. That is what will lead us out of the current crisis animal welfare organizations are experiencing here in North Texas and nationwide.”

For more information on adopting and fostering, visit SPCA.org.

Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens up to six months old and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged six months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats six months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, one week of free on-demand training from the GoodPup training app, a rabies tag and a free leash or temporary cat carrier.

Adoptable pets can be viewed online at SPCA.org/FindAPet), and directions to all of the SPCA of Texas’ five locations are online at SPCA.org/Locations).

— Tammye Nash