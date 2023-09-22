Miki Ratsula is bringing trans/nb vibes to pop music

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

If ever there was a nonbinary hero, that hero may just be Miki Ratsula. The trans/nb singer is on the verge of their second album release and a tour that is bringing them to Dallas.

With a radically unapologetic perspective and lyrics to match, Ratsula is giving the nonbinary and trans communities a voice in pop music.

Ratsula will release their sophomore effort I’ll be fine if i want to in October. Just before that, they will open for G-Flip at the Studio at the Factory on Monday, Sept. 25.

Since their debut full-length in 2022 with i owe it to myself, Ratsula has been going nonstop, following their debut with the gender-neutral cover EP made for them also in 2022.

When it comes to their new album, Ratsula is feeling euphoric.

“This feels special. There’s a healing aspect that builds off my first album,” they said. “The first was a proper introduction into the industry. Now, here I am, continuing my queer journey.”

While the new release builds from that first one, Ratsula has found a growth within themselves. The new album also stems from a place of heightened emotions. And an added defiance may just be found in their upcoming music.

“I’ve learned my value as a queer person, but also I’ve had to stand up for myself. So in this record are boundaries I want to establish,” Ratsula said. “I had to call out some wrongful behavior for this better headspace.”

While they were writing this album, Ratsula had to fire their manager when they found themselves in an abusive situation. That struggle with their now ex-manager found its way into the album.

“This is the in-between-space of growing but also dealing with bullshit,” they said. “I know I’ll be fine from it.”

The creation of this new record was certainly affected by their first experience. For myself, they found themselves in rabbit holes of gender which manifested into music — so much music. They said that putting out their first album inspired them to write the second.

“I knew the world I wanted to create this time though,” the 25 year-old said. “There’s more intent and maturity with a lot of heavier shit, and I’m excited about it.”

The magic in Ratsula’s music is its chill vibes, so while there may be this force of nonbinary nature in their music, the power behind it is rather delicate in sound. Ratsula’s voice has thoughtful depth that floats over pop sensibilities that are both ethereal and groovy.

As a trans/nb, Ratsula finds the challenges of writing appropriate lyrics isn’t gone, but their approach to their music is tender in nature.

“It’s more of the overall approach to identity, which can be difficult. But when I write, I think of my wife. She’s so special to me, so when I approach a song, I think of wanting her to listen to it and think of me,” they said.

What Ratsula doesn’t want is to be seen as a trend. Trans, nonbinary, gendernorm and pronouns are all on-trend right now, whether people have taken up the labels or congratulate themselves on using them the right way. But Ratsula wants people to know they are more than trendy.

“I’m so used to entitlement people have. People can use the right pronouns, but there is much more behind all that that is deeper,” they said. “I don’t want to be seen as a token, but as my true identity. People gotta get comfortable with the uncomfortable shit fast to make a difference.”

People can start by listening to Ratsula, but also by knowing that Ratsula is making music directly for themselves and their trans and nonbinary listeners and becoming the musical hero we all need.

For tickets, visit TheFactoryInDeepEllum.com.