Rachmad Tjachyadi, the Hebron High School chemistry teacher placed on administrative leave last month after video of him wearing a dress to school on “Spirit Day” was uploaded to social media by the right-wing account @LibsofTikTok, has notified to Lewisville ISD officials that he will not be returning to the school.

Gordy Carmona, North Texas community engagement and advocacy strategist for Equality Texas, told Dallas Voice they have not yet been able to confirm this news with Tjachyadi themself.

“Seeing the message released by LISD earlier today was heartbreaking,” Carmona said. “Not only have they failed their students and lost an exceptional teacher at a time when Texas continues to face a teacher shortage, they have empowered out-of-state opposition groups to continue attacking the LGBTQIA+ community in north Texas.”

Amy Broughton, Hebron High School principal, notified the families of HHS students today (Wednesday, March 6) in an email. Broughton’s email included the text of a letter Tjachyadi sent explaining his decision:

“I want to inform you I had made the decision not to return to Hebron High School. After much thought and consideration, I believe this decision is best for everyone. It has been very difficult to see the hateful comments on social media about me and about Hebron High School, and that has greatly influenced my decision to remove myself from the narrative.

“The brought spot has been the support I have felt from Hebron students and staff, former students and staff and the Hebron community and LISD. I am grateful the district determined I did not violate any policies with my clothing choice on dress up day. The last thing I want to do is remove the focus from the great things our students and staff are doing, and, sadly, that is what all the external voices are trying to do.

“I want each and every one of you to always remember that you are valued and worthy of respect just as you are. I am glad I was able to the be part of your educational experience at Hebron, and I wish you all the very best.”

Broughton acknowledged that the situation and Tjachyadi’s decision “may create a mix of emotions” for students, adding that faculty and staff are “here to support you through any challenges you may experience — socially or academically. …

She added, “Athough I know it may be difficult, it is important that we respect Mr. T’s decision and support him in that choice. I want to encourage each of you to reach out to me, an assistant principal or a counselor if you have concerns that we need to talk through.”

Broughton also noted that school officials are “in the process of identifying a full-time replacement,” but until one is found, “we will maintain the same schedule we have had for the last several weeks.”

Broughton’s notice comes a day after supporters of the popular teacher known as “Mr. T” rallied at the LISD Board of Trustees’ workshop meeting on Tuesday, March 5. Several supporters had registered to speak during the public comment section of the meeting, but were notified earlier in the day they would not be allowed to speak, because only comments related to a specific agenda item were allowed at workshop meetings.

When group inside the meeting room began chanting and waving their sons, board members left the room and the protesters were asked to leave. Afterward they gathered outside and continued to rally peacefully in support of Tjachyadi.

Supporters had planned to attend the next regular LISD board meeting on March 18 to again show their support for Tjachyadi, but Carmona said they did not know at this time if that rally would still happen

— Tammye Nash