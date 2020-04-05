Yet another entertainment company has stepped up to provide streamable content free of charge during the lockdown. Focus Features has just inaugurated a Movie Monday series for the month of April. Every Monday at 7 p.m. central, the indie studio will livestream over the company’s Facebook page (here) a different title from its archives. Some will even be accompanied by the filmmakers answering questions during the stream, and one will be a live “watch party.”

In addition, each stream will include a link allowing viewers to donate to the Entertainment Industry Foundations’ COVID-19 Response Fund (or you can just click here anytime).

Here’s the schedule of livestreams, with info about the extras:

April 6: Gosford Park (pictured); will also include the film’s Oscar-winning screenwriter, Julian Fellowes, answering questions.

April 13: Moonrise Kingdom; director-cowriter Wes Anderson will also answer questions during the stream.

April 20: Mallrats; writer-director Kevin Smith will host a watch party of this, his second feature film.

April 27: My Summer of Love.

— Arnold Wayne Jones