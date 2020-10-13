About 50 people gathered in Reverchon Park in Oak Lawn to mourn the loss of Houston transgender activist Monica Roberts.

Roberts, 58, died last week of an unspecified “medical emergency.” She was the editor of TransGriot, a blog that highlighted news of the transgender community, but brought light to the way mainstream media portrayed the community, especially trans women of color who were victims of violence.

Most of the attendees at the Monday evening vigil knew Roberts from her many visits to Dallas and her work with the transgender community here. The memorial was put together by Black Trans Advocacy, a national group based in Dallas. Roberts served on its board.

— David Taffet