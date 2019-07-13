It’s pageant time in Dallas. The Miss & Mr. Gay Texas America 2019 contests are being held July 15-19 — that’s Monday through Friday — in The Rose Room inside S4.

Mr. Gay Texas America takes place on July 15, and preliminaries for Miss Gay Texas America are July 16-17 with a spectacular revue show on July 18. The grand finale comes on July 19 with the presentation of the top 10 contestants and crowning of the next Miss Gay Texas America on.

The new Miss Gay Texas America will then go on to compete this fall in St Louis against nearly 50 other female impersonators from across the U.S. for the Miss Gay America 2020 crown.

Admission is $10 for the preliminaries, $15 for the revue and $25 for the final night.

Miss Gay America 2007 Chanel LaMasters will emcee the Miss Gay Texas America contest, which will feature performances by a number of titleholders along with a special appearance by the reigning Miss Gay America 2019, Andora Tetee of New York City. Entertainers will include Asia O’Hara, Jenna Sky, Kofi, Lauren Taylor and Laya LaRue, Sofia Anderson.

Mr. Gay Texas America

Mr. Gay Texas America 2019 Nathan Paris, Mr. Gay America 2018 August Edwards, Mr. Gay Texas America 1999 and Mr. Gay America 2000 Kristian Kline Martinez will all be on hand for the Mr. Gay Texas America contest. This is a preliminary to the national male drag pageant Mr. Gay America, established in 1983. T

Mr. Gay America takes in St. Louis in July 2020.