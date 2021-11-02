Miller Lite, Equality Texas and the Equality Federation are hosting Open & Proud, “an initiative that aims to create safe, inclusive spaces at bars for the LGBTQ community,” Thursday, Nov. 11, at 6 p.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

“Everyone deserves to be their authentic selves at any bar, but this isn’t always the case for members of the LGBTQ community,” noted a press release announcing the event. “These town halls gather LGBTQ individuals over 21 to share their candid, open experiences and thoughts on how bars can be made inclusive. All learnings will be used to develop training materials for the 55,000 bars where Miller Lite is sold.”

The event is open to the public, but those are asked to RSVP here because space is limited.

The gathering starts with a town hall discussion from 6-7 p.m., with Marsha Dimes as moderator. Panelists will include trans activist and Pride Houston Entertainment Chair Krista De La Rosa (Krista King), Equality Texas CEO Ricardo Martinez and Transgender Education Network of Texas Executive Director Emmett Schelling.

The discussion will be followed by a happy hour from 7-8 p.m.

— Tammye Nash