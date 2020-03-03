‘Eighties pop queen Tiffany is returning to the S4 stage as the headliner for MetroBall 15, and she will be joined by Grammy-winning Dreamgirl Jennifer Holliday, Thea Austin (formerly of SNAP) and local entertainer Chris Chism to kick the fundraising party’s 15th anniversary celebration into high gear.

MetroBall is presented each year by the Greg Dolgener Memorial AIDS Fund, the nonprofit that helps fill in the funding gap for other agencies serving people in the HIV/AIDS community.

MetroBall 15 is set for Friday, June 5, at S4 (Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road), and more than 700 people are expected to attend, according to GDMAF founder David Hearn. In addition to the stellar lineup of performers, MetroBall will include a silent auction featuring more than 100 items and a DJ dance party.

Advance tickets are $40, available online now at GDMAF.org; tickets at the door will be $50. A limited number of VIP packages — which include a Diamond Access Meet-and-Greet with the stars — are also available at the GDMAF website. Beginning April 1, a limited number of $40 advance tickets will be available for “cash only” purchase at the UPS Store on Cedar Springs Road.

Over the past 25 years, GDMAF has raised more than $800,000, with MetroBall as the organization’s primary fundraiser. GDMAF has helped more than 3,500 people with HIV and AIDS across the DFW Metroplex.

Official MetroBall Sponsors, as of March 1, are: Caven Enterprises, Avita Pharmacy, Dallas Voice, Doug Boster Catering, Meras Med Spa, Premier Transportation, Omni Hotel, Warwick Hotel, Toyota of Irving, UPS Store Cedar Springs, The Dallas Wings, Dallas Pride, Sisley Cosmetics, Gilead, Terry Bax Accountant, MMS, Sarah Secret Condoms to Go, Dark Hour Haunted House, Dr Niroomand – Uptown Dermatology, John Deluna Design-copy-strategy, Fashion Optical, Veritex Bank, Steven M Pounders, MD, Dan Morrow, Cedar Springs Tap House. Anyone interested in sponsoring the event can find information at GDMAF.org.

— Tammye Nash