On June 25, Meow Wolf will host the Artist Talk: Pride Month event, Conversations with Collaborating Contributing Creatives, a behind the scenes talk featuring Will Heron, Artist Liaison at Meow Wolf Grapevine, Morgan Grasham a Texas artist, and Robert Garza a Dallas-based illustrator, designer and painter which will be moderated by Imani Thomas, Social Media Manager for MW INC. The event will be held in the MW Matt King Mystery Center.

The artists who were part of the creative team that infused MW with art will talk about the intersection of creativity, identity and community.

From MW:

Engage with visionary artists, embrace diversity and ignite conversations that celebrate love, expression, and acceptance. Discover how we push boundaries, blend mediums, and create immersive experiences that redefine storytelling in art and entertainment.

This talk is free and open to the community but a suggested donation of $10 is welcome. All donations will be matched by the Meow Wolf Foundation and awarded to Kinfolk House as a part of MW’s Emerging Artist Support Grant. Donations accepted at time of event. Tickets to the exhibition are not required.

About the artists from Meow Wolf:

Morgan Grasham, @grashamstudios: Grasham is an interdisciplinary artist informed by science fiction whose works emphasize authoring the future by embracing otherness and speculative living. Their intermedia studio practices play with a unique constellation of skillsets and experience, creating everything from large sculpture and immersive installations to wearables and functional ceramics. Their work (and lives) are influenced by several years’ residency at The Chicken Farm Art Center in San Angelo, Texas. They earned their MFAs in 2020/2023 from University of North Texas.

Morgan created “The Greeter” sculpture along with other projects for Meow Wolf Grapevine.

Will Heron, @wheron: Heron is a Dallas-based Artist and Artist Liaison to Meow Wolf Grapevine. As an Artist Liaison, he has played a crucial role in building relationships between Meow Wolf and its local artistic community, organizing events and collaborations that bring together artists, performers, and audiences from across the region.

As an artist, Will’s work explores themes of dichotomies in nature, resilience, and growth through a range of media, and his public murals can be found across the DFW metroplex and country. Will’s studio is located in West Dallas in the Tin District, where he helps coordinate the annual Wild West Mural Fest, curating over 60+ large-scale murals by local and national artists for the West Dallas community.

Robert Garza, @rsgartanddesign: Garza is a Dallas-based illustrator, designer & painter. “The best way I think I can describe my art is experimental. In my journey to discover a style or signature aesthetic, I think I’ve connected with a lot of people in different ways because I’m always attempting both express myself and improve my technique. My love of comics, street art, advertising and classical work fuels my need to find new ways to create and keep me focused on developing my skills.”

–Rich Lopez