State Rep. Erin Zwiener is self-quarantining after a close contact of hers, Rep. Joe Deshotel, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

“Grateful that I chose to wear a N95 on the floor, and grateful that Rep. Deshotel chose to inform colleagues quickly and set a tone of transparency for this session,” Zwiener tweeted.

She continued, “There’s 0 shame in a COVID-19 diagnosis. Cases are high across the state, so having cases on the House floor was almost inevitable. We can take care of each other by following masking guidelines and quickly informing our colleagues if they’ve been exposed.”

She said that transparency is important and if she tests positive, everyone would hear it directly from her.

The above photo is of the LGBT Legislative Caucus taken in the Capitol in Austin on Tuesday, two days before Zwiener learned she was exposed to someone with the coronavirus.

We wish good health to both Reps. Deshotel and Zwiener.

— David Taffet