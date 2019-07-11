Celebration Community Church is holding a meet and greet with its new pastor, the Rev. Jorene Taylor Swift on Friday, July 12 from 9-11 a.m.

Before joining celebration, Swift was on the staff of Broadway Baptist Church in Fort Worth for 21 years and studied at Brite Divinity School in Fort Worth.

Celebration Community Church is Fort Worth’s largest church with an outreach to the LGBT community. The Rev. Carol West, who had been pastor of the church for more than 20 years, retired earlier this year.

To attend, RSVP to 817-335-3222 or [email protected].

— David Taffet