On Nov. 12, Amazon Studios will premiere Mayor Pete globally on Amazon Prime. The documentary takes a look at Pete Buttigieg’s campaign to be the youngest president of the United States. The film follows him, his husband Chasten and the campaign team from its earliest days of inception to his victory in Iowa and the road to the White House.

From Amazon Studios:

This film reveals what really goes on inside a campaign for the highest office in the land – and the myriad ways it changes the lives of those at its center. Recently appointed to U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Buttigieg serves as the first openly LGBTQ Cabinet member in U.S. history.

The film is directed by Jesse Moss.

“I’m intensely proud of the story we could tell about Pete and Chasten and this improbable campaign, and the conversation it opens up about presidential campaign politics, the unique demands on candidates and elected officials, and the future of the Democratic Party, and our country. And I believe it captures with intimacy and immediacy an important chapter in LGBTQ history,” Moss said in his director’s statement.

Mayor Pete is rated R. See the trailer below.

– Rich Lopez