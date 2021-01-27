MainStage Irving-Las Colinas recently announced a new season specifically chosen with streaming in mind.

Board President Clayton Cunningham said, “We’re dedicated to providing entertaining, safe, and accessible theatre as we continue navigating the pandemic in 2021. While we’re hopeful that gathering together will be possible later in the year, we wanted to provide our patrons with a list of confirmed productions that we know they will love.”

Next up in MainStage’s 2020-2021 Streaming Series is David Ives’ Lives of the Saints (March 12-27), followed by Bell, Book and Candle (May 7-22) by John Van Druten, with a story inspired the popular ’60s television show Bewitched!

Then comes Me and Jezebel (July 23-Aug. 7), a true story by Elizabeth L. Fuller about the time that Bette Davis stayed with her in her Connecticut home, and the season concludes with Bad Seed (Sept. 10-25) by Maxwell Anderson from William March’s novel.

Subscribers of the 2020-2021 Season will be sent tickets for all of the updated productions. All streaming ticket buyers will be able to transfer streamed tickets to traditional tickets should performances be moved from streaming to live performances in the Dupree Theatre.

Streaming Season four-Packs will be available for purchase at MainStageIrving.com on Feb. 2 at noon. Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the Irving Arts Center Box Office by phone at 972-252-2787 or MainStage’s administrative office by phone at 972-594-6104 or email at info@irvingtheatre.org.