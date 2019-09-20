Tony Haas, owner of Magnum Dallas nightclub, said his club will offer patrons an upscale environment to enjoy the best live male entertainment when it opens on Oct. 11. Construction on the new club, located at 1820 Mockingbird Lane just west of Harry Hines Boulevard, is in its final stages now.
(Tammye Nash/Dallas Voice)
Magnum Dallas nightclub opens on Oct. 11
