Tony Haas, owner of Magnum Dallas, today confirmed that the club has shut its doors, just over four months after it first opened, because the “competition is too much.”

Just before the Oct. 11 opening, Haas told Dallas Voice that the club, located at 1820 Mockingbird Lane, that Magnum would be an upscale environment to enjoy the best live male entertainment. Today, however, Haas told the Voice that the bar is closing and that he is filing for bankruptcy.

— Tammye Nash