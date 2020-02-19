Tony Haas, owner of Magnum Dallas, today confirmed that the club has shut its doors, just over four months after it first opened, because the “competition is too much.”
Just before the Oct. 11 opening, Haas told Dallas Voice that the club, located at 1820 Mockingbird Lane, that Magnum would be an upscale environment to enjoy the best live male entertainment. Today, however, Haas told the Voice that the bar is closing and that he is filing for bankruptcy.
— Tammye Nash
The “competition is too much.”? Seriously? DId this guy not do his homework before he decided to put all that money into opening a bar? This guy wouldn’t have made it 20 years ago when there were 20-30 gay bars in Dallas, if the competition now is “too much”.
LMAO!