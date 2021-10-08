You can get a big Madonna fix on this Friday. The concept film to Madonna’s Madame X Tour debuted today in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, the Nordics and Canada, exclusively on ParamountPlus streaming service. To coincide with the film’s debut, Warner Records has released the digital soundtrack, which showcases 20 live performances that touch on different eras of Madge’s career.

The concept film and companion soundtrack were recorded in January 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal during her all-theater Madame X Tour. It was the first time she performed live in smaller venues since her 1985 Virgin Tour.

MADAME X was directed by Ricardo Gomes and SKNX.

From the press release:

It captures the icon’s rare and rapturous tour performance, hailed by sold-out theatrical audiences worldwide. The unprecedented intimate streaming experience will take viewers on a journey as compelling and audacious as Madonna’s fearless persona, Madame X, a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, and bringing light to dark places. On stage during the production, Madonna is joined by a cast of nearly 50 performers, including her children, musicians, and dancers from around the globe, along with the all-female Orquestra Batukadeiras.

The feature-length concept film and soundtrack feature tracks from Madonna’s 14th studio album, Madame X, including “Dark Ballet,” “I Rise” and “I Don’t Search I Find,” which was also her 50th No.1 hit. The concert film also features live versions of global hits including “Vogue,” “Human Nature,” “Like A Prayer” and “Frozen.”

The Madame X –Music from the Theatre Xperience track list:

“Intro”

“God Control”

“Dark Ballet”

“Human Nature”

“Vogue”

“I Don’t Search I Find”

“American Life”

“Batuka”

“Fado Pechincha” (featuring Gaspar Varela)

“Killers Who Are Partying”

“Crazy”

“Welcome To My Fado Club”

“Medellin”

“Extreme Occident”

“Breathwork”

“Frozen”

“Come Alive”

“Future”

“Like A Prayer”

“I Rise”

Watch the trailer here:

