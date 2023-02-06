In a press release Monday afternoon, Lucky’s Chicken announced its third location grand opening in Oak Lawn. The restaurant will open Tuesday in the former Einstein Bros Bagels location on Lemmon Ave. This will mark the restaurant’s first of two openings this year.

The menu is highlighted by its Nashville hot chicken with a range of heat options including “Kinda Lucky,” “Feelin’ Lucky,” “Damn Lucky” and “Best Of Luck.” Another staple is its Big Lou sandwich (pictured), a house-baked butter bun stacked with tenders, slaw, Lucky’s sauce and pickles. Sides on the menu include cole slaw, cheese fries, mac ‘n’ cheese and the restaurant’s signature Howlin’ Fries which are smothered in Lucky’s sauce and jalapeno ranch.

Retro in its look, the diner throws back with a decor of red and white checkered vinyl floors, oak-slat booths, a classic shiny aluminum countertop and vintage glass pendant fixtures adorned by replicas of vintage posters, neon signs and hand-painted murals. Happy days indeed.

Lucky’s Chicken will be open daily from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m. Online orders will also be available.

–Rich Lopez