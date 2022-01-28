Love Equality, the fundraising event usually held each February in Dallas to benefit Equality Texas, has been moved for this year — and this year only — to May because, organizers explained, Equality Texas was forced to move its annual gala event to January 2022 since the Texas Legislature held three special sessions lasting well into the fall.

This year, Love Equality is set for Saturday, May 14, from 8-11 p.m. at 7 for Parties, 140 Turtle Creek Blvd., Ste. 107. Tickets are $75 if purchased before April 14. Tickets at the door will be $100.

Tax-deductible sponsorships are also available at five different levels. All sponsors will be invited to a VIP reception from 7-8 p.m. Sponsors will receive 10 tickets at the $25,000 and $10,000 levels, eight tickets at the $5,000 level, four tickets at the $2,500 level and two tickets at the $1,000 level.

Visit the Equality Texas website for more information.

— Tammye Nash