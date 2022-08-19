Lost Souls competing in OttawaLost Souls Rugby is in Ottawa, Canada, competing in the Bingham Cup international gay rugby competition.

“Not the outcome we had hoped for in our first match vs a speedy Boston team, but the Lost Souls battle back in their second match,” reported team coach Todd Maria.

In their first day of play:

Dallas Lost Souls 0 vs Boston Ironside 41

Dallas Lost Souls 7 vs Columbus Coyotes 12

“It was a fiercely second contested match vs Columbus, that saw the Lost Souls fall just short of the win,” Maria said. On Friday, Lost Souls wrap up pool play with a match against Chicago. “We still have a lot more rugby to play.”

— David Taffet