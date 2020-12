Lost Souls Rugby Football Club is holding its annual toy drive benefiting Adelfa Botello Callejo Elementary School.

They’ll be collecting toys from noon-4 p.m. in the back parking lot behind the Round-Up Saloon on Saturday, Dec. 12.

“We are hoping to collect nearly 700 toys this year and can use your help,” said team head coach Todd Maria. “This is an ambitious goal given the challenges 2020 has presented.”

Drop off some toys and make some kids holiday a bright one.

— David Taffet