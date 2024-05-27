Lost Souls Rugby Football Club finished third in their division in Bingham Cup competition in Rome.

On Saturday, Lost Souls played two thrilling matches, showing grit and determination until the very end.

A hard-fought physical battle with the Milwaukee Beer Bulls saw Lost Souls narrowly defeated, but their spirits remained high. Lost Souls 7 vs Milwaukee Beer Bulls 15.

Lost Souls bounced back with a dominant performance against the Boston Ironsides B, securing a decisive victory. Lost Souls 21 vs Boston Ironsides B 0.

“This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of our sponsors and the enthusiastic cheers from our supporters,” said team manager Todd Bruises Maria. “Thank you for believing in us and standing by our side throughout the tournament.”

— David Taffet